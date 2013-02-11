MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's Novolipetsk Steel
is pointing investors towards a yield of between 4.625
to 4.75 percent for its benchmark five-year dollar-denominated
Eurobond, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on
Monday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial news service,
provided the same details of the deal on Monday.
Novolipetsk joins a number of Russian companies taking
advantage of favourable terms in the bond markets as well as
positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.
Last yea, Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53
billion via Eurobond issues.
Novolipetsk hired a series of banks last week to arrange
meetings with investors to test appetites towards a possible
bond issue.
In September NLMK issued $500 million in Eurobonds at 4.95
percent. The issue trades now at around
4.691-4.641 percent.
Separately, Renaissance Credit is seeking to add to its
outstanding subordinated Eurobond, maturing in 2018, guiding
investors towards a yield of approximately 12.7 percent, the
source added.