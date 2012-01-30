MOSCOW Jan 30 Novolipetsk Steel
, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on
Monday that it expects first quarter output to increase by 15
percent compared to the previous quarter thanks to higher
utilisation rates and increased capacity.
NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin,
sees first quarter crude steel output at 3.6 million tonnes, up
from 3.2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter.
The company re-launched an electric arc furnace earlier this
month. It has an annual capacity of 1.1 million tonnes.
NLMK's fourth quarter production was 9.6 percent higher than
in the third quarter, outperforming domestic rivals who reported
smaller increases or declines.
Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said
earlier this month that fourth-quarter crude steel volumes
increased by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Magnitogorsk
Iron & Steel Works said output was off by 2 percent in
the period.