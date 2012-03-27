* To invest $1.7 bln in 2012 vs over $2 bln in 2011
* Q4 net profit $153 mln, Reuters poll forecast $198 mln
* Q4 EBITDA $383 mln, poll forecast $456 mln
* Q4 revenue $3.05 bln, poll forecast $3.21 bln
(Adds details, comment, background)
MOSCOW, March 27 Novolipetsk Steel,
Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on Tuesday it plans
$1.7 billion in capital expenditure this year as it presses
ahead with plans to increase production capacity.
"In 2012 we plan to increase crude steel output to over 15
million tonnes on the back of incremental capacity growth thus
becoming the largest steel producer in Russia," it said in a
statement.
The company, also known as NLMK, has been ramping up
production thanks in part to Blast Furnance No. 7 which came
online late last year.
The facility is part of an overall expansion plan which will
see 2014 steel output reach 17.5 million tonnes, up from 12
million tonnes in 2011 when NLMK invested over $2 billion.
The company also reported an increase of nearly three
percent i n fourth quarter net profit to $153 million from $149
million a year ago but missed a $198 million forecast in a
Reuters poll.
"In the midterm we expect a gradual improvement in our
financial performance as we improve the operating efficiency at
the newly launched facilities in Russia and reduce costs at our
international assets, as well as strengthen upstream vertical
integration at our domestic operations," it said.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $383 million, down from $493
million a year ago and below a $456 million forecast.
Revenue in the period reached $3.05 billion, well above the
$2.27 billion figure from the year-ago quarter but b elow t he
$3.21 billion poll forecast.
Novolipetsk said in January that it expects to increase
first quarter output by 15 percent thanks to higher utilisation
rates and increased capacity.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Melissa Akin)