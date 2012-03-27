MOSCOW, March 27 Novolipetsk Steel,
Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on Tuesday it plans
to spend $1.7 billion on capital expenditures this year to boost
output by at least a quarter from 12 million tonnes in 2011.
"In 2012 we plan to increase crude steel output to over 15
million tonnes on the back of incremental capacity growth thus
becoming the largest steel producer in Russia," the company said
in a statement.
The company, also known as NLMK, also missed estimates with
a fourth-quarter net profit of $153 million, compared to $149
million in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post
a net profit of $198 million.
Fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $383 million,
do wn fr om $493 million a year ago.
Revenue in the period reached $3.05 billion, well above the
$2.27 billion figure from the year-ago quarter but below t he
$3.21 billion poll forecast.
Novolipetsk said in January that it expects to increase
first quarter output by 15 percent thanks to higher utilisation
rates and increased capacity.
