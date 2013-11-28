BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
MOSCOW Nov 28 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday nine-month net profit fell 68 percent year-on-year to $101.8 million due to foreign exchange losses.
The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, said revenue for the period stood at $691.3 million, down 12 percent, while core earnings (EBITDA) fell 19 percent to $379.6 million.
"The main factor behind the decline in net income was forex losses... amounting to $108.1 million due to the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alessandra Prentice; editing by Megan Davies)
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.