MOSCOW, April 17 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea
Port Group, Russia's top port operator, said on
Wednesday its 2012 net profit more than doubled to $316 million
thanks to increased cargo handling of ferrous metals and oil
products.
The port operator's revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.03
billion mainly due to a decrease in fuel purchases for ships.
The company's ports - Novorossiisk on the Black Sea and Primorsk
on the Baltic Sea - provide the largest outlet for Russian
energy and commodity exports.
Analysts were disappointed in the results, saying the profit
rise mainly reflected "paper gains" in the foreign currency
market due to rouble volatility.
Shares in the group were down almost 3 percent by 0920 GMT,
underperforming a 1.4 percent decline in the broader market
.
Novorossiisk is at the centre of a tussle between its two
major shareholders, Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft
and Summa Group, ahead of a planned sale of state's
20 percent in the company.
State-owned Transneft, which together with Summa acquired
the stake in the port group in 2010, wants tighter control over
oil flows, central to the country's $2.1 trillion economy.
Novorossiisk reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year rise in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to $591.5 million.
"The universal nature of the group's assets helped to
mitigate the negative effects of volatile global markets, and to
compensate for declines in volumes of certain cargoes by
increasing handling of others experiencing stronger demand," the
company said in a statement.