BRIEF-Indonesia's 2018 inflation seen between 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct - finmin
April 4 Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, June 6 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit plunged to around $38 million from $253 million in the same year-ago period due to a foreign exchange loss.
"Profit for the period was significantly affected by the weakening of the Russian rouble to the U.S. dollar, which caused a foreign exchange loss related to the Group's foreign-currency denominated debt," the company said in a statement.
The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, recorded a forex loss of $42 million in the first quarter compared to a gain of $197 million in the first quarter of 2012.
Its revenues fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to $239 million due to a decrease in cargo turnover, which suffered as some crude oil volumes were allocated to new terminals, while grain exports came to a halt due to the poor crop in 2012.
DUBAI, April 4 Abu Dhabi's stock market index outperformed early on Tuesday in otherwise light trading around the region.
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is looking into "a number of cases" of possible market abuse in Switzerland including insider trading at several listed companies, Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.