MOSCOW, April 3 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
(NCSP) Group said on Thursday it swung to a net loss
in 2013 due to foreign exchange losses and a goodwill impairment
charge.
The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for
Russian energy and commodity exports, reported a $105 million
net loss compared with a $316 million net profit in 2012.
Revenue for the period stood at $928 million, down from $1
billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Megan Davies)