MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's largest commodity exports
operator Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group
said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit fell to $10.1 million,
year-on-year, because of the weak rouble.
In the first nine months of 2013, NCSP saw net profit of
$101.8 million. The company said in a statement that its
expenses related to the foreign exchange rate stood at $286.4
million, affecting net profit.
The company added its revenues were up 8 percent at $746.9
million, year-on-year.
