MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia may delay the
privatisation of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group
until 2013, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov
said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
Other sell-offs planned this year may also be delayed until
next year, Belousov told reporters, adding that the valuation of
the companies would be higher in the February to April period
after their annual reports had been published.
Under its existing privatisation plan, Russia is slated to
sell a 20 percent stake in the Novorossiysk port, a major outlet
for oil and grain exports on the Black Sea, by the end of this
year.
Sources close to the placement told Reuters in late October
that the port was preparing a Secondary Public Offer (SPO) of
the stake this month.
The government's existing privatisation plan also envisages
the sale of stakes in Vanino and Murmansk seaports, and in the
Rusnano technology fund, by the end of this year.
In September Russia sold a 7.6 percent stake in state
savings bank Sberbank for $5 billion, its largest
privatisation since 2007.
However, depressed stock market conditions have caused
repeated delays in planned Russian sell-offs.