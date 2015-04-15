MOSCOW, April 15 Greece is negotiating with
Russia for the purchase of missiles for its S-300 anti-missile
systems and for their maintenance, Russia's RIA news agency
quoted Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos as saying on
Wednesday.
The report followed a visit by Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras last week to Moscow, where he won pledges of Russian
moral support and long-term cooperation but no fresh funds to
help avert bankruptcy for his heavily indebted nation.
NATO member Greece has been in possession of the
Russian-made S-300 air defence systems since the late 1990s.
"We are limiting ourselves to replacement of missiles (for
the systems)," RIA quoted Kammenos, who is in Moscow for a
security conference, as saying.
"There are negotiations between Russia and Greece on the
maintenance of the systems ... as well as for the purchase of
new missiles for the S-300 systems," he said.
The Greek defence ministry in Athens later issued a
statement quoting Kammenos as saying: "The existing defence
cooperation programmes will continue. There will be maintenance
for the existing programmes."
No other details were immediately available.
It was unclear where Greece, whose leftist government is
struggling to secure the funds to meet its debt repayments,
would find the money to buy more missiles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his talks with
Tsipras in Moscow last week that Athens had not asked for money
to ease its debt crisis.
However, Greece is keen to revive its traditionally good
relations with Moscow, prompting unease among some of its
European partners at a time of deep tension between Russia and
the West over the Ukraine crisis.
On Monday, the Kremlin said Putin had signed a decree ending
a self-imposed ban on delivering its S-300 anti-missile system
to Tehran after world powers, including Russia, reached an
interim deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by
Gareth Jones)