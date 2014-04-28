MOSCOW, April 28 Russia said on Monday that
lawsuits in which the Marshall Islands accused nine nations with
nuclear weapons capability of failing in their obligation to
negotiate disarmament are "baseless" and would not help rid the
world of atomic weapons.
The tiny archipelago nation in the Pacific Ocean, which was
used for U.S. nuclear tests in the 1950s, filed lawsuits last
week against the United States, Russia and seven other
countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the
allegation, saying the Cold War arms race was decades in the
past and that Russia and the United States had been negotiating
nuclear cuts almost constantly for years.
"As a result ... Russia has reduced its strategic
(long-range) nuclear potential by more than 80 percent and its
non-strategic nuclear weapons by three-quarters from their peak
numbers," the ministry said in a statement.
"We are convinced that filing baseless suits does not foster
a favourable conditions for further steps by the international
community in the area of arms control and the non-proliferation
of weapons of mass destruction," it said.
Russia said it had clearly shown it was abiding by the 1970
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
However, it lamented that "for past 45 years, the
international community has made no serious efforts" to fulfill
the treaty's obligation that signatories seek a pact on
"complete disarmament under strict and effective international
control".
"The Russian Federation is open to interaction with its NPT
partners with the aim of seeking the most effective paths to
realisation of the Treaty," it said.
The comments were in line with statements by Russian
officials that total disarmament is a good idea in theory. But
Russia has also made clear it will not approve cuts below
ceilings set in the 2010 New START treaty unless the United
States addresses its concerns about U.S. missile defence and
non-nuclear weapons capabilities, among other things.
