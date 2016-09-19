MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian real estate developer O1 Properties plans to issue at least $300 million in five-year Eurobonds, a banking source said on Monday.

The deal, organised by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank and VTB Capital, is expected to price on Tuesday, the source said.

The company held a series of meetings with fixed-income investors in Europe and the U.S. on Sept. 9-16 ahead of the possible sale of a dollar-denominated paper. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)