MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russian real estate investment
firm O1 Properties will hold a series of meetings with investors
in Europe and the U.S. from Friday ahead of the possible launch
of a dollar-denominated Eurobond, three financial market sources
said on Wednesday.
The company mandated Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P.
Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank and VTB Capital to arrange investor
meetings in Moscow on Sept. 9, in Switzerland on Sept. 12, in
London on Sept. 13-14, in New York on Sept. 15, and Boston on
Sept. 16, the sources said.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)