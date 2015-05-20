MOSCOW May 20 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.3 percent, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold all of the floating-coupon bonds maturing in December 2017 on offer.

Earlier in the day it sold 10 billion roubles of fixed-coupon bonds maturing in January 2028.

Russia has seen good demand for its government bonds in recent weeks, in contrast to last year when it cancelled many of its weekly auctions due to unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)