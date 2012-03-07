* Russia sees demand for 18 pct of OFZ bonds on offer * Weak demand seen after Putin's win in presidential vote * Analysts cite weaker rouble, concerns about Greece By Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, March 7 Foreign investors stayed away from Russia's first bond auction since a presidential election on Sunday, with weakening appetite among investors for riskier emerging markets adding to growing concerns about Russia's finances and politics. The Treasury sold just 8 billion ($270 million) of a planned 45 billion roubles worth of 7-year bonds at the auction on Wednesday, with demand reaching only 9.1 billion roubles. Local stock markets saw their worst performance in three months on Tuesday after agency Fitch warned spending promises made by Vladimir Putin to win the presidency could hurt public finances and lead to a downgrade in Russia's credit status. Analysts say the broader political risks to the status quo in Russia are minimal but the political noise around opposition protests that have seen hundreds detained has also unsettled investors. "There's some uncertainty whether the protests will induce more turbulence going forward. Oil prices have also come down and all this at the margins has dampened appetite for Russian assets," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London. Others said a weaker rouble was at the heart of the poor demand. The currency eased another 0.25 percent to 29.71 versus the dollar by 1215 GMT and was down 3 percent in the past seven trading days. It fell 0.4 percent at 39.03 against the euro and was off 0.3 percent at 33.90 against the dollar-euro basket used by the central bank to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "It's very likely that the basket will oscillate around 33.55-33.95, with the possibility of the basket rising and the rouble weakening doe to low market liquidity ahead the holidays," said Roman Pakhomenko, a trader at Lanta-Bank. Russian markets will be closed until Sunday, the first working day after the three-day long International Women's Day holidays, but trading will only return fully on Monday when foreign investors come back on line. LITTLE DEBT Inflows from its huge oil, gas and other raw material reserves has meant Russia has had to borrow little in recent years, but the price it needs oil to average for the budget to break even has more than tripled since 2007. Citibank analysts warn that figure would rise to $150 per barrel if all of Putin's spending promises were implemented. Brent was trading at $122 on Wednesday. The average yield at Wednesday's tender was set at 7.75 percent, the upper boundary of the 7.65-7.75 percent yield guidance announced on Tuesday, with the government accepting almost all bids. The auction was the first in two weeks and was also the first so far this year which was not oversubscribed. Some players said the government had gone too high on the price guidance, putting most bidders off. "Negative dynamics on external markets, declining oil prices, the rouble's weakening are not in favour of demand for OFZs," analysts at Raiffeisen said in a note. Investors also looked to be holding off fresh bets ahead of the long weekend, which may see more opposition protests against Putin's re-election to the presidency. Stock markets were shaky but several analysts said Tuesday's nearly 5 percent slump in equities was chiefly a correction prompted by poorer global sentiment. "This was nothing to do with domestic politics," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog. "Moscow's bourses, particularly the dollar-denominated indices, have been the best performing major indices in the world through January-February. No surprise, therefore, that they were the hardest hit in yesterday's global rout." The rouble-denominated MICEX index rose 14 percent, according to Reuters calculations, between Jan. 1 and March 1. At 1215 GMT, the index rose 0.4 percent, with trading volumes significantly below usual ones, while the benchmark RTS index was up 0.1 percent at 1,674 points. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1568.39 6.20 0.40 11.85 RTS 1678.18 1.70 0.10 21.44 London ADRs 950.08 6.50 0.69 22.05 Emrg Mkt Indx 1036.88 -4.32 -0.41 13.15 MSCI Russia 322.90 -0.09 -0.03 7.81 Sberbank 97.35 -0.02 -0.02 23.45 VTB 0.07 0.00 0.31 20.40 Gazprom 193.26 0.26 0.13 12.82 LUKOIL 1850.30 6.40 0.35 8.68 Rostelecom 143.90 -1.11 -0.77 -5.33 Dollar/Rouble 29.71 0.08 0.26 -7.58 Euro/Rouble 39.03 0.16 0.41 -6.49 Rouble basket 33.90 0.11 0.34 -7.02 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.91 7.89 8.98 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.40 4.90 4.00 All data taken from Reuters at 1215 GMT