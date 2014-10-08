MOSCOW Oct 8 The Russian Finance Ministry sold
4.5 billion roubles ($113 million) of 10-year OFZ treasury bonds
at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 9.63
percent, less than half of the 10 billion roubles on offer.
Wednesday's auction was the third to be held since mid-July,
following a resumption of auctions two weeks ago. The Finance
Ministry cancelled nine straight weekly auctions of OFZ bonds
prior to that, citing "unfavourable market conditions".
Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance
Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):
Maturity date 16/08/23
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Bids 9.435 bln rbls
Issue (alloted) 4.5 bln rbls
Issue (funds raised) 3.893 bln rbls
Cut-off price 85.66 pct of par
Average price 85.70 pct of par
Cut-off yield 9.63 pct
Average yield 9.64 pct
