UFA, Russia, July 8 Russia plans to sell inflation-linked OFZ government bonds gradually depending on demand for the new instrument, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Wednesday.

His ministry has said it intends to start issuing small amounts of the instrument this month, following several delays.

Siluanov added on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa that his ministry planned to sell the OFZs in lots of around 10-20 billion roubles and that total issuance by year-end would be around 150 billion roubles ($2.62 billion).

The ministry currently offers fixed-coupon bonds and floating-coupon bonds linked to money market indicator RUONIA (the rouble overnight index average). Siluanov said he hoped pension funds would be interested in the inflation-linked OFZs. ($1 = 57.3600 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)