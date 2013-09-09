(Corrects Friday item throughout to show comments come from a
central bank official, not deputy finance minister)
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 6 Russia's central bank is
seeking market makers for the domestic treasury bond market
because a rising share of foreign investors makes the assets
more vulnerable to global risk aversion, a central bank official
said.
The central bank warned in July that it saw risks from
foreign investors' growing role in the domestic treasury bond
market, and may "react" if their share rises above 40
percent.
Foreign participation in the market has risen rapidly since
February, when Russia allowed the international settlement
system Euroclear to settle the bonds, known as OFZs.
Foreigners' share is now close to 30 percent.
While external surpluses and low debts have helped shield
Russia from the intense market pressures generated by signals
the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin to run down its supply
of cheap money, the yield on Russia's 10-year treasury bond
, now 7.7 percent, is just below a one-year high.
"We are talking about the creation of the institution of
market-makers who are required to quote the key bonds with
narrow spreads... and maintain certain liquidity in the market,"
Sergei Moiseev, deputy head of the central bank's financial
stability department, said.
"It is important for trading volumes to remain in Russia,
and not flow to Euroclear and Clearstream".
Moiseev said there could be around 20 players on the market
who have a significant position in OFZs and operate with large
volumes. A reduction in trading commissions could be an
incentive for them to play the role.
"This will not prevent the outflow of non-residents, but it
will help stabilise the market in the event of their departure,
because the liquidity and pricing will remain in Russia," said
Moiseev.
The central bank and the finance ministry plan to meet major
dealers on the market to discuss their interest.
Boris Sheraisin, a trader at Sberbank CIB, said he had not
been contacted to set up a meeting. The main question is what
preferences the regulators might offer, he said.
"I don't think that just a cut in trade commission would be
a significant incentive, as trading volumes are minimal,"
Sheraisin said.
"In general, I don't see that this instrument
(market-makers) is necessary, as the volatility on the OFZ
market is not different from other emerging markets".
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting and writing
by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)