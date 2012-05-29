Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
MOSCOW May 29 Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell to 0.6 billion roubles ($18.69 million) from 3.1 billion roubles a year ago.
The company, controlled by state monopoly Gazprom, said last week it needed to raise $1.3 billion in a new share issue to meet investment commitments. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
BRUSSELS, June 8 The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has waded into a dispute over a proposed new pipeline for Russian gas that pits Germany against eastern members of the EU, saying the plan would be harmful to the bloc's interests.