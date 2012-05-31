MOSCOW May 31 Russian electricity generator OGK-1 said on Thursday its first quarter net income fell by 32 percent, the latest utility to report a decline in profitability against a backdrop of tariff caps.

Russia's power sector has been strangled over the past twelve months as the government limited how much it could raise prices ahead of recent elections.

OGK-1, controlled by the state electricity holding company InterRAO, said net profit came in at 1.35 billion roubles ($40.33 million) in the January-March period, down from 1.99 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Jason Bush)