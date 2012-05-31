MOSCOW May 31 Russian electricity generator
OGK-1 said on Thursday its first quarter net income
fell by 32 percent, the latest utility to report a decline in
profitability against a backdrop of tariff caps.
Russia's power sector has been strangled over the past
twelve months as the government limited how much it could raise
prices ahead of recent elections.
OGK-1, controlled by the state electricity holding company
InterRAO, said net profit came in at 1.35 billion
roubles ($40.33 million) in the January-March period, down from
1.99 billion in the same quarter last year.
($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles)
