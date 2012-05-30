MOSCOW May 30 Russian power generator OGK-2 , controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom, will have to raise an additional 20 billion roubles for its investment programme, Gazprom's energy arm Gazprom Energoholding said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month OGK-2 said it needed to raise $1.3 billion in a new share issue to meet investment commitments. (Reporting by Anastasia Lycrhikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)