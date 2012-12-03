MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Monday its nine-month net profit dropped to 1.75 billion roubles ($56.61 million) from 1.98 billion roubles a year ago, as lower electricity prices hit revenues.

The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , said its revenue declined to 76.2 billion roubles from 78.9 billion roubles in the same period last year.

It earlier said its first-half net profit declined to 0.4 billion roubles from 4.2 billion roubles a year ago. ($1 = 30.9137 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)