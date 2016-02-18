MOSCOW Feb 18 The Russian state could sell only
around 25 percent in mid-size oil company Bashneft if
the likely buyer fails to offer a significant premium to the
market price, a senior Russian government source said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
options under consideration were to sell 25 percent of Bashneft,
50 percent, or 75 percent.
"We need to see how much money we can get for the premium
which goes along with having control or full control, what
premium we can suggest to the investors, whether they are ready
to pay us significantly more than the market," the source said.
"If they pay us significantly more than the market, then
that will probably persuade us somehow. If the investor under
these conditions is not prepared to give a premium, then
probably we will lean towards giving a small share."
The source said that state-controlled oil giant Rosneft
was not among the potential buyers of the Bashneft
stake. Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil produce, has said it
is interested in acquiring a controlling stake.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova)