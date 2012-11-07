MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia will increase supplies of Urals crude to Belarus by around 1 million tonnes in November-December compared with the previously planned volumes, diverting barrels from other export routes, traders said on Wednesday.

Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, confirmed supplies to Belarus will rise but declined to specify the source of the additional volumes.

"Up to 315,000 tonnes more will be delivered to Belarus in November and 420,000 tonnes to be supplied in December. We are trying to increase the December additional volumes to 600,000 tonnes," he told Reuters.

Traders said the extra volumes will be diverted from other export routes. They said Russia may increase the initial plan of shipping 4 million tonnes to Belarus in the fourth quarter by up to 1.3 million tonnes, bringing it to 5.3 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)