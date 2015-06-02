RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
MOSCOW, June 2 British oil major BP is considering possible new projects in Russia, including with Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft, RIA news agency quoted BP CEO Bob Dudley as saying on Tuesday.
"We have lots of ideas, we are discussing several things. I hope that we will find some suitable investment projects in Russia, in addition to our share in Rosneft. Perhaps some projects together," RIA, in a Russian-language report, quoted Dudley as saying on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.