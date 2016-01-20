MOSCOW Jan 20 Swiss-based trader and miner Glencore has sold 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loadings from Primorsk on Jan. 16-17 to Chevron for delivery to the US Gulf Coast, traders said, making a return to the United States after a four-year hiatus.

Glencore originally bought the cargo from Russia's Rosneft under a five-year pre-finance agreement, according to the traders. Rosneft declined to comment.

(Reporting by Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)