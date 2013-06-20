* Russia is shifting its energy focus to Asia
By Alexei Anishchuk
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Rosneft
plans to sign a deal to supply China with oil worth $60 billion,
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in what could
be a further shift in Russian oil flows away from Europe.
Russia has been ramping up oil deliveries to China, and Asia
now accounts for almost a fifth of its oil exports.
"A large-scale contract, without any exaggeration, has been
prepared by Rosneft. Supplies to China are expected in volumes
of hundreds millions of tonnes of oil. And this in total worth
over $60 billion," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice
Premier Zhang Gaoli at an economic forum in St Petersburg.
Putin, the ultimate decision-maker on Russian energy deals,
also told Zhang he had high hopes for cooperation between China
and Russian gas companies Gazprom and Novatek
.
Ties between Russia and China have become increasingly
close. They often share a common position on international
issues such as North Korea's nuclear programme and civil war in
Syria.
In March, new Chinese leader Xi Jinping made Moscow the
destination for his first overseas trip.
REDIRECTING FLOWS
Rosneft agreed to boost oil supplies to China in March, and
a source at the state-owned company said Thursday's deal was
connected to that agreement.
Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft and a close ally of Putin,
has said oil supplies to China could be tripled, without
providing a timeframe or specifying the source of that
increasing in oil shipments.
Sechin told the Rosneft annual meeting on Thursday that the
East Siberian fields that feed Russia's pipeline to China would
be the main source of output growth over the coming five years.
But the two main fields named by Sechin, Vankor and
Verkhnechonsk, are nearing peak output, and launches of major
new fields are a few years away.
New pipeline capacity also must be built to accommodate a
large-scale boost in exports.
Most of Russia's 50,000 km oil pipeline network is
concentrated in West Siberia and runs towards Europe. Russia
launched the first stage of the ESPO link to Skovorodino at the
Chinese border in 2009.
In January 2011 Russia started pipeline deliveries of
300,000 barrels per day to China.
Putin has advised Russian companies to forge close energy
deals with Asia as crisis-stricken Europe has been trying to cut
dependence on imports of oil and gas dependence from Russia, the
world's largest oil producer.
Sechin has also agreed a deal with China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) on joint development of three offshore blocks
in the Barents Sea and eight onshore deposits in East Siberia.
"I think that Sechin spends more time in China than in
Russia," Putin jokingly told China's Zhang.
