(Adds details, quote)
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian Deputy Energy Minister
Anatoly Yanovsky said on Thursday that a deliberate oil
production decrease by the country would not support prices,
responding to calls to reduce output.
His comments indicated that Russia was still unwilling to
cut oil output as it argued that its oil wells, located mostly
in harsh climate of Siberia, will not be easy to restart once
they are mothballed.
Some leading oil producers, notably Venezuela, have called
on Moscow to cut oil output in order to support prices, which
have more than halved since peaking out in June 2014.
"I don't think that some artificial production cuts will
have a significant impact on (price) change," Yanovsky said.
Russia is also reluctant to decrease extraction of oil as
its rivalry for global market share with the world's other
leading producer of crude, Saudi Arabia, has heated up after
supplies of Middle Eastern oil have increased in eastern
Europe, Moscow's traditional market.
Yanovsky's comments, made just before next week's meeting of
Russia and other non-OPEC envoys with the officials from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, have pushed
the price of oil down.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova and
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Evans)