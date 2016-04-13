MOSCOW, April 13 Russian oil minister Alexander
Novak told a closed-door briefing that a deal on an oil output
freeze scheduled to be signed this month in Doha will be
loosely-framed with few detailed commitments, two people present
at the briefing told Reuters.
The world's top oil producers will convene in the Qatari
capital on Sunday to cement a deal to cap oil output in order to
prop up weak prices, which have hurt their economies. The
prospect of a deal has lifted oil prices.
Novak on Tuesday evening briefed energy industry analysts in
Moscow on expectations for the Doha meeting.
"The agreement will not be very rigidly formulated, it is
more of a gentlemen's agreement," one of those present told
Reuters, paraphrasing Novak's words at the gathering.
A second person present told Reuters: "There is no plan to
sign binding documents. It will be a kind of heads of agreement,
a communique."
Both of those present spoke on condition of anonymity
because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the
subject.
An Energy Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment, saying
the ministry will issue a statement after the talks in Doha on
April 17.
The Doha meeting is expected to bring together major oil
producers, including the ex-Soviet nations Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan, which along with Russia have seen their currencies
fall sharply on weak oil.
