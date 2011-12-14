* Rosneft to take BP's Druzhba allocation
* Volumes bound for Schwedt refinery
* Loadings could fall at Primorsk
By Gleb Gorodyankin
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Rosneft, Russia's
biggest crude producer, will increase deliveries to Europe via
the Druzhba pipeline at the expense of seaborne exports in the
first quarter of 2012, traders said on Wednesday.
"Rosneft will probably cut its Primorsk volumes," one trader
said, referring to the Baltic port.
The first quarter loading schedule was not yet available,
but traders said Rosneft looked set to take over British major
BP's allocation on the north branch of the Druzhba
pipeline in order to deliver the oil to the Schwedt refinery in
Germany.
BP and Rosneft hold a combined 37.5 percent interest in the
220,000 barrel-per-day German inland refinery.
The redirection of Rosneft flows is likely to reduce its
exports via Primorsk, where Shell and Statoil
hold the bulk of the sell tenders. Shell's terms, however,
include a high degree of optionality for Rosneft.
The Anglo-Dutch major has a monthly seller's option of up to
six cargoes, while Statoil is guaranteed 5-6 cargoes.