* No crude extraction tax, fuel oil export duty increase * Excise tax rise lower than proposed By Darya Korsunskaya MOSCOW, May 20 Russia's Finance Ministry has decided not to push forward a proposal to increase a tax on crude oil production, Deputy Minister Sergei Shatalov said, after oil companies protested that higher taxes would lead to a drop in output. He also said the ministry dropped its proposals to speed up the increase of export duty on fuel oil and that the government had agreed to a smaller increase in excise tax than the ministry wanted. The government of the world's top crude producer is playing a balancing act between the need to replenish its coffers and concerns about discouraging investment into projects that would increase oil and gas production. Taxes on the energy industry already account for around a half of the state purse. "We decided to drop MET (mineral extraction tax) and fuel oil (proposals) ourselves, thinking that we could do with excise tax rises," Shatalov said on Monday. Last month the ministry said it wanted to increase energy taxes, including excise fees, to pay for infrastructure upgrades needed to sustain long-term growth, although later it signalled it might backtrack from the proposals. Its proposal caused outrage among the oil companies, who said the resulting tax burden would hit their future production, which would then lead to a drop in state revenues. Tweaks to the tax system in recent years have reduced the marginal tax rate on each barrel of crude exported to 82 percent from around 87 percent, although some experts say that is still too high to create an incentive to invest. EXCISE TAX The Finance Ministry's move to speed up an excise tax rise on fuel was not approved by the government. The rise will be more gradual than the ministry had proposed, Shatalov said. The excise tax for a low-grade Euro II fuel currently stands at 10,100 roubles ($320) per tonne, while the fee for the higher grade of Euro V is 5,143 roubles. Below is a table of excise taxes after increases approved by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to Shatalov. (in roubles per tonne): 2014 gasoline 2014 diesel Euro II 11,110 Euro II 6,446 Euro III 10,725 Euro III 6,446 Euro IV 9,916 Euro IV 5,427 Euro V 6,450 Euro V 4,767 2015 gasoline 2015 diesel Euro II 13,332 Euro II 7,735 Euro III 12,879 Euro III 7,735 Euro IV 10,858 Euro IV 5,970 Euro V 6,923 Euro V 5,244 ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jane Baird)