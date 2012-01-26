MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian oil services
company Eurasia Drilling, which has contracts with
Russia's top four oil and gas companies, sees drilling volumes
up 15 percent in 2012, helped in part by the acquisition of some
assets from Schlumberger.
"This estimate includes both increases in legacy output and
full year results from the drilling assets acquired from
Schlumberger in late April 2011. The estimate does not include
any other potential acquisitions," it said in a statement.
Its chief executive, Alexander Djaparidze, said in the
statement the company would seek new acquisitions to boost
growth.
The price of drilling services in rouble terms were forecast
to rise in "mid single digits" compared to 2011.