MOSCOW Feb 8 Rosneft Trading S.A, the trading arm of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, has been allowed to take part in trading in Urals crude futures on a Russian commodity exchange, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Russia launched a futures contract for Urals crude oil URL-E in Moscow in November, in a step to secure greater prominence for the Russian export blend.

The presence of Rosneft in trading will give a boost to Russia's plans for Urals futures.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)