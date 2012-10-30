MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia will increase exports of
ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 200,000
tonnes in December to 1.8 million tonnes thanks to a pipeline
extension, a loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The document also showed that Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft will ship 600,000 tonnes via the second
stage of the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline leading to
Kozmino. The rest will go by railway.
Russia is set to launch the second stage of the East Siberia
- Pacific Ocean pipeline with designed capacity of 1 million
barrels per day in mid-November.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)