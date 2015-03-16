MOSCOW, 16 March Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to
rise 23.6 percent to $130.8 per tonne in April, its first increase after seven months of
decline on higher oil prices, calculations by the Finance Ministry and Reuters showed on
Monday.
The rate is based on monitoring the prices of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude
oil from Feb. 15 through March 14. The oil export duty stood at $105.8 per tonne in March.
The average Urals price for the period was $58.15 per barrel, up from $49.98 in the
previous period, said Alexander Sakovich, an official at the Finance Ministry.
He said that the discounted rate could come in as negative, so the duty would most
likely be set at zero.
Last year, President Vladimir Putin approved changes to a tax law reducing oil export
duties and increasing taxes for mineral extraction to try to balance the needs of
producers and the Russian budget.
Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:
April March Feb Jan RICs
Average price for 58.150 49.983 52.307 70.99 URL-NWE-E, URL-E
rate
calculation(barrel)
Average price 424.5 364.9 381.8 518.3 URL-NWE-E, URL-E
(tonne)
Crude oil 130.8 105.8 112.9 170.8 CL-EXPDTY-RU
Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 0.0 11.9 DCL-EXPDTY-RU
High viscosity 16.7 13.3 14.2 22.0 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
crude
Light products, 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 PROD-EXPDTY-RU
middle distillates
Gasoline 102.0 82.5 88.0 132.7 MOG-EXPDTY-RU
Diesel 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 DL-EXPDTY-RU
Naphtha 111.1 89.9 95.9 144.6 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
Heavy products 99.4 80.4 85.8 129.3 FO-EXPDTY-RU
Coke 8.5 6.8 7.3 11.0 PETC-EXPDTY-RU
Oil lubricants 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
LPG 0.0 0.0 0.0 48.2 LPG-EXPDTY-RU
* The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia and fields
operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)