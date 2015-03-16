MOSCOW, 16 March Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to rise 23.6 percent to $130.8 per tonne in April, its first increase after seven months of decline on higher oil prices, calculations by the Finance Ministry and Reuters showed on Monday. The rate is based on monitoring the prices of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil from Feb. 15 through March 14. The oil export duty stood at $105.8 per tonne in March. The average Urals price for the period was $58.15 per barrel, up from $49.98 in the previous period, said Alexander Sakovich, an official at the Finance Ministry. He said that the discounted rate could come in as negative, so the duty would most likely be set at zero. Last year, President Vladimir Putin approved changes to a tax law reducing oil export duties and increasing taxes for mineral extraction to try to balance the needs of producers and the Russian budget. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: April March Feb Jan RICs Average price for 58.150 49.983 52.307 70.99 URL-NWE-E, URL-E rate calculation(barrel) Average price 424.5 364.9 381.8 518.3 URL-NWE-E, URL-E (tonne) Crude oil 130.8 105.8 112.9 170.8 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 0.0 11.9 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity 16.7 13.3 14.2 22.0 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU crude Light products, 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 PROD-EXPDTY-RU middle distillates Gasoline 102.0 82.5 88.0 132.7 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 111.1 89.9 95.9 144.6 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 99.4 80.4 85.8 129.3 FO-EXPDTY-RU Coke 8.5 6.8 7.3 11.0 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 62.7 50.7 54.1 81.6 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU LPG 0.0 0.0 0.0 48.2 LPG-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia and fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)