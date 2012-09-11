* Urals exports to increase to 3.066 mln tonnes, SibLight - to 240,000 T

* LUKOIL, Tatneft to increase shipments

* Urals prices collapsed to lowest since end-April (Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be 15 percent above the initial September export plan due to the addition of extra LUKOIL and Tatneft cargoes, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

Urals URL140-MED crude exports from the outlet will rise to 3.066 million tonnes from 2.706 million tonnes initially scheduled, while supplies of Siberian Light SIB-E blend will increase to 240,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes, they said.

The additional barrels will likely further dampen Urals prices, which on Monday collapsed to their lowest levels since the end of April as trader Glencore aggressively offered a prompt cargo in the Platts window.

Traders said LUKOIL and Tatneft will each ship a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo additionally this month from Novorossiisk. LUKOIL will also deliver an extra 80,000 tonnes of Siberian Light.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Keiron Henderson)