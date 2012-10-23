MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Energy Ministry is working with state pipeline monopoly Transneft on a new system for distributing access to Russia's oil export pipelines, the minister told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are jointly working out on a new rule which could efficiently approach the redistribution of quotas for pipeline access. We aim to have suggestions ready by the new year," Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"This model should take into account the technical capacities of the pipelines, drilling volumes by companies, domestic supplies, and refinery run rates."