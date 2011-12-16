MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's Urals oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and Novorossiisk in the Black Sea are likely to be flat in the first week of January, a preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.

Urals URL-NWE-E exports from Primorsk are expected at 1.2 million tonnes on Jan. 1-6, same as in the corresponding period this month.

Novorossiisk may ship 520,000 tonnes of Urals URL-E URL140-MED on Jan. 2-5, also unchanged. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)