MOSCOW Dec 28 Exports of Russia's Urals crude oil from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk will rise to 6.4 million tonnes in January from 6.0 million in December, a final export schedule showed on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports.

Shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are scheduled to decline to 3.744 million tonnes versus 3.824 million in December. That is slightly above than the 3.715 million tonnes stated in a preliminary plan. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)