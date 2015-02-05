UPDATE 1-Oil eases, near weakest since late March on small U.S. stocks decline
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's Energy Ministry expects crude oil exports to increase by 5 million tonnes in 2015 because of changes in taxation, deputy minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Thursday.
The changes, known as the "tax manoeuvre", reduced oil export duties and increased taxes for mineral extraction. As a result, Russia will be able to boost exports without increasing production, Molodtsov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
