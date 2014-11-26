Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia sees an average oil price of around $80-90 per barrel in the medium- and possibly in the long-term, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Russia needs an oil price of $100 per barrel to balance its budget. Siluanov told the upper house of parliament that budget revenues could fall by more than 1 trillion roubles ($21.5 billion) in 2015 due to weak oil prices and lower economic growth.
He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital markets next year. (1 US dollar = 46.6100 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.