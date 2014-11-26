MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia sees an average oil price of around $80-90 per barrel in the medium- and possibly in the long-term, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia needs an oil price of $100 per barrel to balance its budget. Siluanov told the upper house of parliament that budget revenues could fall by more than 1 trillion roubles ($21.5 billion) in 2015 due to weak oil prices and lower economic growth.

He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital markets next year. (1 US dollar = 46.6100 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)