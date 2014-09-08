* Russian oil output seen at 525.3 million tonnes in 2014
* It seen declining to 525 million tonnes in 2015 and 2016
* Western sanctions yet to hit Russian oil production
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian oil production, a major
source of government revenue, may decline slightly next year,
having risen steadily since 2009, the Energy Ministry said on
Monday.
The ministry said oil production in 2015 was seen at 525
million tonnes (10.54 million barrels per day) compared to an
expected 525.3 million tonnes this year.
Last year's oil output, which generates 40 percent of state
revenues, stood at 523.3 million tonnes, a post-Soviet high.
Output declined by 0.6 percent in 2008 because of a global
financial crisis, but has risen steadily since 2009 thanks to
the introduction of a more favourable tax regime and other
fiscal measures.
With Russia's $2 trillion economy heavily dependent on crude
exports and on the brink of recession, oil production and prices
are closely monitored by the Kremlin. The government is
particularly wary now as tensions with the West mount over the
Ukraine crisis.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union
have not yet hit oil production as the measures are aimed at new
projects which are years away from coming on stream. But as
Western funding closes off or becomes too expensive, companies
are looking to cut investments.
The Energy Ministry said that oil output was seen level in
2016 and would return to a rising trend in 2017 when it was seen
at 526 million tonnes.
It gave no explanation for the decline, saying that it had
sent the forecast to the Economy Ministry and that this was the
figure that should be used to map out taxation for minerals'
extraction as well for social and economic development.
However, oil production has been broadly in decline this
year mostly due to the depletion of West Siberia's oilfields and
uncertainty over the government's taxation policy.
Russia plans to maintain its oil production at no less than
10 million barrels per day this decade.
