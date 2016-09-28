* Russia set to post new oil output record in 2016
* Russia, OPEC talk on cooperation in Algeria this week
* Sakhalin oil output set to add to global glut
By Katya Golubkova
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 28 Russia's
Pacific island of Sakhalin is expected to increase oil
production by 8 percent in 2016 from a year ago, a regional
official said, which would add to the global glut the industry
currently faces.
Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are gathering in Algeria this week in a second attempt
this year to cooperate on global oil markets to stabilise
prices. Yet, the task looks hard as hopes are fading that Saudi
Arabia and Iran would find a compromise, while production is
growing in Russia.
Vera Sherbina, head of Russia's regional government of
Sakhalin, told a conference on Wednesday that oil and gas
condensate production at the island, which comes mostly from
offshore, will climb to 18.1 million tonnes, or about 362,000
barrels per day (bpd), this year, up from 16.7 million tonnes in
2015.
The annual oil and gas conference at Sakhalin has gathered
mid-tier officials from Russian and western oil and oilfield
services companies to discuss the prospects of the region that
accounts for around 3 percent of Russia's total output.
Production of oil and gas at Sakhalin, which is also famous
for being the home of one of Russia's largest oysters, comes
mostly from two offshore projects - Sakhalin-1 led by ExxonMobil
and Sakhalin-2 led by Russia's Gazprom.
Sakhalin-1 shareholders also include Russia's Rosneft
, Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC. Apart from Gazprom,
Sakhalin-2 shareholders include Royal Dutch Shell, Mitsui and
Mitsubishi.
"Our key task is to maintain production levels we have now,"
Sherbina told reporters. She did not provide an outlook for oil
production for the island for the years to come.
Sakhalin-2 also operates Russia's sole LNG plant, with
Sakhalin-1 also looking at building its own LNG facility that
could start production after 2023.
DRILLING AROUND
Russian oil production is growing despite western sanctions
and low oil prices, as previous investments come online. Output
is expected to be as high as 547 million tonnes in 2016, or
almost 11 million bpd, which would be a new record.
Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, is under sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, with restrictions both
on supporting the firm financially as well as getting access to
exploration technology.
In June, Rosneft said it started exploration drilling in the
Sea of Okhotsk in Russia's Far East, northeast of Sakhalin,
along with Norway's Statoil.
Alexander Zharov, a department head at Rosneft, said that
the sea depth at the drilling area was less than 150 metres,
which is not covered by the sanctions. He said it was too
preliminary to comment on the results.
"Sakhalin remains one of a few places in the world where
operations remain profitable even at oil prices of $50 per
barrel," said a manager with western oilfield services company,
who came to Sakhalin looking for new contracts but declined to
give his name.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Christian Schmollinger)