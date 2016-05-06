MOSCOW May 6 Negotiations between leading oil
producers on possible production curbs, aimed at propping up
weak oil prices, should broadly be restarted from scratch, a
Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.
Leading global oil producers, including Russia and Saudi
Arabia, failed to come to an agreement on a proposed oil output
freeze in Doha last month.
"Of course, a lot should be started from the beginning after
the recent failure of this process," Dmitry Peskov told
reporters.
"The Russian officials, particularly (Energy Minister
Alexander) Novak have repeatedly stressed that the ball is not
on our side but on the side of our partners," he said.
Later on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim
Al-Thani in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Peskov said the situation on global oil markets could be
discussed, but an agreement on an oil output "freeze" should not
be expected between the two countries. "It is a complex
collective process," he said.
