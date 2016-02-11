LONDON Feb 11 The Russian government has taken another step towards launching futures for its flagship Urals crude oil blend in an attempt to promote the grade and narrow the pricing gap with global benchmark Brent, according to a government document.

The document, prepared after a meeting of a commission under the aegis of President Vladimir Putin, said the government would have to undertake a set of measures aimed at launching a Urals futures contract.

The measures include free access to the pipeline network system for the oil and facilitating a price-making mechanism, as well as steps aimed at improving oil quality. The preparations should be completed by June 1.

The Russian government has been trying to launch a Urals futures contract for a decade, ever since Putin said he was unhappy that the blend was sold at such a big discount to Brent.

Urals is currently priced in the physical market at a discount to Brent by pricing agencies, which poll traders and refiners. According to Reuters data, the discount in the Mediterranean BFO-URL-E has averaged around $0.84 per barrel in 2015 and $0.99 in 2014.

Russia normally exports a total of almost 2 million barrels per day of the Urals blend from its Baltic and Black Sea ports.

According to the document, the government has to present proposals for measures aimed at improving exchange mechanisms and creating independent national pricing indicators for crude oil, oil products and natural gas.

St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), Russia's largest commodities exchange, said in November that it had launched a "simulator" trade for Urals futures. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Adrian Croft)