Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's economy is able to grow at oil prices as modest as $30 or $40 per barrel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.
"We can grow at $30, $40 or $50 (per barrel)," Dvorkovich said, speaking at an economic forum.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yeleva Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock