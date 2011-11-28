MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia will increase Urals URL-E URL140-MED oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.

Urals exports from Novorossiisk are seen at 3.8 million tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the preceding month.

This is up from 3.7 million tonnes expected earlier this month by traders.

Last week, the schedule showed that Russia will decrease Urals oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in December. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Bowker)