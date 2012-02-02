* Gazprom's condensate production jumps 10 pct
* January output at 10.36 mln bpd vs 10.32 mln bpd in Dec
* Daily gas production edged up to 2.04 bcm from 2.03 bcm
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Oil output from Russia, the
world's biggest producer, hit a record high last month thanks to
higher pumping rates at Rosneft and Gazprom.
Oil production growth in Russia, which is expected to
flatten in coming years, again surprised analysts on the upside
as it hit a post-Soviet record monthly high of 10.36 million
barrels per day (bpd) in January, the Energy Ministry said on
Thursday.
This was up from 10.32 million bpd in December. The previous
monthly record in oil production of 10.34 million bpd was
reached in November and October.
Overall daily natural gas production edged up to 2.04
billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.03 bcm in December,
while gas production at Gazprom stood at 1.56 bcm a day in
January comparing to 1.55 bcm in the previous month.
But even with growing volumes, a company source on Wednesday
said Gazprom was struggling to meet rising gas demand in Europe
amid a current deep cold snap.
Russia's oil production remained ahead of 9.75 million bpd
pumped last month by Saudi Arabia, which stands ready to boost
production to offset an expected supply crunch on the back of a
forthcoming EU embargo on Iranian oil.
According to the Energy Ministry, production at Rosneft's
Vankor field in East Siberia increased by 4.4 percent in
January, month-on-month, to 330,000 barrels per day, while
Gazprom's condensate output - an item, which falls into the
crude oil production category - shot up 11 percent to 342,000
barrels per day.
Analysts have said that the increase caught them
wrong-footed as they did not expect such a positive trend at the
height of winter.
"The new record was quite unexpected if you look at the
previous months' statistics. Gazprom's gas condensate helped a
lot to improve the figures. Looks like we are in for a long
upward trend with Gazprom," Denis Borisov from Nomos bank said.
Last year, oil output at Russia averaged a post-Soviet
record of 10.27 million bpd as several new fields, which account
for around 13 percent of total production, came onstream.
SLOWER GROWTH
The Energy Ministry expects crude output to grow by around 1
percent against the backdrop of greenfield production ramp-ups
and commissioning of Gazprom's Prirazlomnoye deposit -
the first Arctic offshore field, which Russia is about to start
developing.
This would be slower than a 2.2 percent rise in 2010 and a
1.2 percent increase in 2011.
"I would expect a flat production as output at new fields
will offset a decline at mature deposits," Borisov said.
Prirazlomnoye will be the only major oilfield to be launched
in Russia this year. Peak production at the field, with
estimated reserves of 526 million barrels, stands at 120,000
barrels per day within several years.
Russia relies heavily on oil and gas revenues, which
constitute around a half of its budget.
According to a Reuters poll, tensions between Iran and the
West over Teheran's nuclear programme have pushed up
expectations for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2012 to
over $107 a barrel from a previous forecast of $105.2. This
compares to a record-high average of $110.91 last year.
