MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's exports of
ESPO-blend crude via the Pacific port of Kozmino will edge up in
the second quarter to 3.47 million tonnes from 3.435 million
tonnes in the first three months of 2012, sources said on
Wednesday, citing a preliminary schedule.
According to the sources, Surgutneftegaz will ship
1.6 million tonnes, TNK-BP will supply 1.1 million
tonnes and Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will
supply 300,000 tonnes.
Small producers set to export 470,000 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Melissa Akin)